Sources: Philadelphia firefighter dies during triathlon at Jersey Shore

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department is mourning the loss of two of their own.Sources tell Action News that two active-duty firefighters passed away while off-duty over the weekend.Sources say one of those firefighters died during a triathlon at the Jersey Shore."We @PhillyFireDept mourn the untimely loss of 2 active (off-duty) PFD members today; please keep their families, friends, & colleagues in your thoughts during this difficult time," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel in a tweet.The identity of the firefighters have not yet been released.