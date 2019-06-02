Sources: Philadelphia firefighter dies during triathlon at Jersey Shore

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department is mourning the loss of two of their own.

Sources tell Action News that two active-duty firefighters passed away while off-duty over the weekend.

Sources say one of those firefighters died during a triathlon at the Jersey Shore.



"We @PhillyFireDept mourn the untimely loss of 2 active (off-duty) PFD members today; please keep their families, friends, & colleagues in your thoughts during this difficult time," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel in a tweet.

The identity of the firefighters have not yet been released.
