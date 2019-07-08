Sources: Second suspect arrested in connection with murder of Curtis Jenkins III

Curtis Jenkins III went missing on July 1. Police say he was kidnapped and later killed.
Police believe Jenkins, who worked in Camden's clerk's office and had a side business selling home-cooked meals, was lured to his death. Sources say his father received a photo of Jenkins after the captors demanded ransom.
Police arrested and charged 32-year-old Brandon Beverly with Jenkins' murder last week.
On Monday, sources tell Action News that Jalen Carr of Camden has been arrested.
It's unclear what charges Carr is facing at this time.
Curtis Jenkins III was the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins.