CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a woman in Camden on Saturday morning.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. outside of the Centennial Apartments on East State Street.
Sources tell Action News officers found a 27-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest,
She was rushed to the hospital where she's listed in extremely critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Woman stabbed outside Camden apartment, sources say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News