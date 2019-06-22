Woman stabbed outside Camden apartment, sources say

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a woman in Camden on Saturday morning.It happened around 5:30 a.m. outside of the Centennial Apartments on East State Street.Sources tell Action News officers found a 27-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest,She was rushed to the hospital where she's listed in extremely critical condition.No arrests have been made.