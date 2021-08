PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators say a 33-year old woman was shot multiple times while sitting on the front steps of her Southwest Philadelphia home early Wednesday morning.The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of South 61st Street.According to police, the gunman approached the woman and started firing.Authorities say she was shot at least four times and is currently listed in critical condition.Bullets were also fired into the home, but police said the two people inside, including a teen, were not injured.There was no immediate word on a motive in this shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call police.