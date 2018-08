It happened at Hilton Head Island on Sunday.10-year-old Jei Turrell was playing in waist-deep water with his brother when a shark bit him on his arm.Jei says he caught a glimpse of the shark, saying it was about 5 feet long."It bit, and then bolted off. It didn't take me."Jei says he is feeling okay but is unsure of when he will return to the beach.------