South Jersey apartment complex evacuated after reports of strong odor

WOODBURY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Reports of a strong odor coming from an apartment lead to several people being evacuated from their South Jersey dwellings Sunday night.It happened at the Autumn Woods apartment complex on the 400 block of Cooper Street in Woodbury.Police responded to reports of a strong odor coming from one of the units.Investigators said as a precaution they evacuated the complex as the Hazmat team and the Camden County Bomb Squad investigated.Police said the person living inside the apartment was detained and that there is no threat to the public.