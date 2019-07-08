South Jersey apartment complex evacuated after reports of strong odor

WOODBURY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Reports of a strong odor coming from an apartment lead to several people being evacuated from their South Jersey dwellings Sunday night.

It happened at the Autumn Woods apartment complex on the 400 block of Cooper Street in Woodbury.

Police responded to reports of a strong odor coming from one of the units.

Investigators said as a precaution they evacuated the complex as the Hazmat team and the Camden County Bomb Squad investigated.

Police said the person living inside the apartment was detained and that there is no threat to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodburyevacuationodorbomb squadnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground
Man found dead in bathtub after being missing for weeks
Man shot following fistfight outside of Delco mini-mart
Police: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Center City
3 arrested, 1 sought after barricade situation inside Sprint store
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter celebrate 73 years of marriage
AccuWeather: Damp and Humid Early, Nicer Later Today
Show More
2 shot outside of Allentown nightclub
Vigil held for man kidnapped, killed in Camden
Fire rips through Upper Southampton condo
80-year-old homicide suspect wanted in Northampton Co.
Tanker truck, car collide in Franklin Township
More TOP STORIES News