Family & Parenting

South Jersey toddler has 2 favorite things: Action News and chicken nuggets

FRANKLINVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Action News and chicken nuggets.

Those are a few of a South Jersey toddler's favorite things.

Three-year-old Callie was caught on camera singing her favorite song, our own "Move Closer to Your World" before getting a bit distracted by a sign for chicken nuggets.

Mom, Lilyann, says the Franklinville toddler not only watches Action News with her pop every day, but she also plays our theme song on repeat on YouTube.

But perhaps the biggest compliment of all?

Lilyann says Callie would rather watch Action News than Paw Patrol!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfranklin townshipnew jersey
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News