fire

Guests knock on doors to save others during 4-alarm Howard Johnson Inn fire on Black Horse Pike

By
BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dozens of guests were forced to evacuate a Blackwood hotel after a fire early Wednesday morning.

JaYolonda Pritchett and Jesenia Rodriguez of Deptford pounded on doors of the Howard Johnson Express Inn on the 800 block of North Black Horse Pike after seeing the smoke and flames.

"It was huge and very scary. Everyone was running out. I'm waking up everybody; you see everybody running out," Pritchett said.

Pritchett called 911 when the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m.

The women ran from their third floor room, desperately trying to alert other guests. It worked.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at a hotel in Blackwood, New Jersey.



"I made that call at 3:30, and from there we just started knocking on everyone's door getting everybody out the hotel; that was the first thing in my head, 'everyone's got to get out of here,'" Pritchett said.

Dyquice Gibson of Lindenwold heard the yells.

"We noticed someone outside was screaming 'fire, fire, fire!'" Gibson said.

When Gibson ran from his first floor room and didn't see many people, he ran back in and also started knocking on doors.

"I decided to go upstairs where the fire was and started banging on doors trying to get people to come outside," Gibson said.

Gibson added, "A lot of people were panicking. They were covered in smoke. They were coughing."

Multiple fire companies responded.

The fire was in two of the three buildings of the hotel.

"They saw heavy fire on one of the rooftops. At that point they started to evacuating the buildings. It quickly spread to a second building," said Lt. Jason Gittens of Gloucester Township Police.

Firefighters blasted water at the flames. It took about two hours to place the fire under control.

The cause remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyhotelfire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Several injured in Camden house fire
Rescues made in Upper Darby fire, 1 hospitalized in Haverford Twp. fire
Massive fire rips through structures, buses in Compton
Brothers admit setting fire that closed Old City stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
Philly labor leader arrested again, accused of threatening contractor
NJ couple's love story with an amazing coincidence goes viral
Drivers were speeding over 100mph in fatal crash on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge: Prosecutor
Thousands receiving vaccine at FEMA-run vaccine clinic in Philly
Teachers to get 1-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Wolf says
Show More
Will Smith says he might step into politics one day
Michelle Obama speaks to 'GMA' in first post-inauguration interview
Single mom says she's been wrongfully denied unemployment benefits
4 elderly sisters separated due to pandemic get vaccinated together
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq air base
More TOP STORIES News