Ventnor City man in possession of more than a thousand images of child porn, police say

VENTNOR, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man is expected to be in court Wednesday to face child pornography charges.
Police arrested 25-year-old Mark McGurk at his home in Ventnor City on Friday.
The Atlantic County Prosecutors office says the investigation began in January and resulted in the discovery of more than 1,000 images, depicting sexual exploitation or abuse of a child.
