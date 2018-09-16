South Jersey teacher accused of sending explicit messages to supposed teenager

EMBED </>More Videos

South Jersey teacher charged after allegedly luring teen girl online. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 16, 2018.

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. --
A New Jersey fifth-grade teacher has been charged in what prosecutors allege were sexually explicit messages sent to a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Camden County prosecutor say 38-year-old Jonathan Liano of Sicklerville is charged with second-degree luring as well as sending obscene material to a minor, attempted criminal sexual contact and attempted sexual assault with a minor.

Prosecutors said Liano was arrested Friday in Pennsauken after they allege he arranged to meet the supposed teenager, who was actually an undercover detective. Liano, a teacher at Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School in Berlin Township, was placed on leave Saturday.

Liano was taken to the county jail pending a detention hearing; a listed number for him couldn't be found Saturday and it's unclear whether he has an attorney.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teacherteacher arrestednew jersey newsattempted luring
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence death toll up at 13, including 3 killed by flooding
Man stabs ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Northeast Philadelphia
Man shot near Temple student housing in North Philadelphia
Police: Man found dead on the roadway in Lower Merion
Jersey Shore still dealing with rip currents after heavy surf advisory ends
Voorhees strip mall badly damaged by fire
Police search for missing 8-year-old in Wilmington
Firefighters battle house fire in Germantown
Show More
3 men critical after shooting in North Philadelphia
Sarah Bloomquist reports from NC as Florence continues to bring waves of rain
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Video of Eagles arriving in Tampa for Sunday's game
300 baby chicks rescued by the Pennsylvania SPCA in Lawncrest
More News