South Jersey teacher charged after allegedly luring teen girl online

A South Jersey teacher has been charged after allegedly attempting to lure a teenage girl.Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Liano of Sicklerville believed he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl he met online. However, the fifth-grade teacher had actually been sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover detective.The explicit conversation eventually led to an agreed upon location in Pennsauken where they could meet.Upon arrival at the location, Liano was met and arrested by police.The teacher at Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School in Berlin Township faces a number of charges, including second degree Luring.Police continue to investigate.------