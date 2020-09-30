Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company shut down due to criminal investigation

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company in Atlantic County, New Jersey has been shut down because of a criminal investigation.

Officials are keeping tight-lipped about what crime, or crimes, they are looking into.

Investigators were seen on Tuesday hauling boxes out of the fire company's building, as police tape was set up outside. They also removed some equipment.

While the investigation continues, Mizpah's coverage area, a small community near Mays Landing, will be handled by adjoining local fire departments.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office could not provide any details on the investigation, only telling Action News, "This is an active and ongoing investigation."
