Police search for suspect in South Philadelphia double shooting

Arriving officers were notified that two shooting victims had been taken by a civilian vehicle to Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

PHILADELPHIA -- A man and a woman were injured in a shooting in South Philadelphia.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday at 8th Street and Snyder Avenue.

Police were called to the scene for the reports of gunshots.

A 26-year-old man was listed in stable condition with a gunshot to the abdomen.

A woman in her mid-20s suffered a graze wound to the hip.

No arrests have been made.