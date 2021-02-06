South Philadelphia Dunkin' robbed by 2 armed men

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dunkin' in South Philadelphia.It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at the donut shop on South 18th Street and Oregon Avenue.Police said two men, armed with handguns, entered through the rear door. They demanded money from the employees.The two made off with an undetermined amount of cash. No injuries were reported.A police officer responding to the scene crashed into another vehicle at South 19th and Wolf streets.The officer and the other driver suffered noon-life-threatening injuries.