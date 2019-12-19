South Philadelphia explosion leaves at least one dead

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5769270" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Viewer video: South Philadelphia explosion, fire leaves two people trapped. Video by Mike Seccia.

Google Street View image of the area in South Philadelphia in May 2019.

Rowhomes burn in South Philadelphia: as reported on Action News at Noon on December 19, 2019.

SOUTH PHILLY EXPLOSION: Large plumes of smoke can be seen billowing into the sky after house explosion, collapse on the 1400 block of S. 8th Street. At least 2 people are trapped. (🎥 sent you @KatieKatro6abc )https://t.co/ckeoAgwj6i pic.twitter.com/ehC16OX7Ey — Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) December 19, 2019

2nd alarm means more than 100 PFD members are responding, plus reps from our partners at L&I, @PhilaOEM, @PhillyPolice, @SEPTA and many others. pic.twitter.com/NidGyD0jTc — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) December 19, 2019

Firefighters battle a 2-alarm fire in South Philadelphia Thursday afternoon. Two people were reported trapped inside after an explosion on the 1400 block of South 8th Street. https://t.co/QGOJ3voSF7 pic.twitter.com/u2muRbfQMk — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) December 19, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities said one person is dead and at least one other person is unaccounted for after a rowhome collapsed following an explosion in South Philadelphia."It looks like a bomb exploded," one witness told Action News.It happened around 11:40 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of South 8th Street near Reed. Fire officials said the fire was brought under control at about 2:45 p.m.Google Street View shows what the South Philadelphia neighborhood looked like before the explosion.Chopper 6 over the scene showed flames shooting through the roof.Authorities said they received multiple calls about a house explosion and the smell of "possible gas."A second-alarm was struck. More than 100 Philadelphia firefighters were called to the scene.Officials said three or four buildings were involved and that two homes collapsed following the explosion. At least two people were possibly trapped inside and another is feared dead, authorities said.As the Action Cam arrived at the scene, a woman who appeared to be crying was being escorted away by firefighters.Mike Seccia, who owns the nearby Cosmi's Deli, said the explosion was "the loudest bang he's ever heard."He gave his employee a fire extinguisher and they headed to the scene."The small fire then became one of the worst spectacles I have ever seen," Seccia said.Seccia said they saw a man caught in the rubble, but they couldn't get to him."They couldn't get him and within seconds, the flames started coming from the second floor and they had to get out of there," he said.Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said crews were doing everything they could to help save others."We're not giving up. We don't ever give up," he said.Anyone who lives in the area is urged to head to South Philadelphia High School if they need shelter.There was no official word on the cause, but officials believe the fire was "gas-fed."