Fire damages South Philadelphia gym days before some city restrictions to be lifted

It happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday at OpenBox Athletics in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue.
The fire ripped through the second floor of the building.
The first floor suffered smoke and water damage.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was placed under control around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.
The gym posted on its Instagram page that all Saturday outdoor classes were canceled.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
OpenBox Athletics was one of the many local gyms featured in FYI Philly's 2018 Spring into Shape episode.
The City of Philadelphia is allowing gyms to reopen on Monday as it is lifting some restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. OpenBox Athletics posted an Instagram message earlier this week anticipating its reopening.
Museums, outdoor sports, in-person learning for high schools, and outdoor catered events will also be able to resume.
In light of the potential new COVID-19 strain, @DrTomFarley asks anyone who recently visited the U.K. and tests positive to contact the @PHLPublicHealth https://t.co/8hbG77zZ3w— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) December 30, 2020
The city will continue its current restrictions for the riskiest settings through at least January 15.
This includes restrictions on:
- Indoor dining
- Indoor gatherings and events
- Theaters
- Casinos
- Colleges
- Indoor organized sports