PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fatal shooting is under investigation in South Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police officers discovered the 30-year-old male victim between two parked cars in the 2300 block of Moore Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe the man was shot earlier in the night.
Investigators said they recovered several shell casings from the scene.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Fatal shooting victim found between cars in South Philadelphia
HOMICIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News