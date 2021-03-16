Police find smashed, bullet-riddled car on Columbus Boulevard in South Philly

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting and a crash on Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the reports of gunfire around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on South Columbus Boulevard at Oregon Avenue.

Once on the scene, they found a smashed vehicle that had been struck by gunfire multiple times.

Action Cam video showed a black sedan with a smashed front and bullet holes on the side.

There were no occupants in the vehicle when police arrived.

Officers shut down that portion of South Columbus Boulevard as they investigated.
.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiashootingcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man drives bullet-riddled car to police after road rage shooting
President Biden to visit Chester small business Tuesday
3 dead, including child, after plane crashes in car in Fla.
Ban on large outdoor events to be lifted in Philly
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Former Marine saves neighbor from burning home in Montco
'Bachelor' Matt's finale outcome, plus meet your new 'Bachelorettes!'
Show More
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Pa. restaurants, bars to see some pandemic limits lifted in April
Castaway Cove to demolish arcade damaged in boardwalk fire
Officers patrol recreation centers after shootings leave teens dead
2 South Jersey officers rescue sleeping couple from burning home
More TOP STORIES News