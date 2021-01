EMBED >More News Videos The man fired shots at Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia, police say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot during an attempted robbery near a popular South Philadelphia cheesesteak shop, police said.It happened around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday outside John's Roast Pork on Snyder Avenue.Police said the 20-year-old victim was shot in the foot.She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police found two shell casings at the scene.Caution tape was put up around the eatery's outdoor picnic tables.Investigators are continuing to look for the shooter.