Shooting victim runs to South Philadelphia home for help after crashing into cars

Once on the scene, officers found a 32-year-old man with a deep graze wound to his head outside on the front steps of his home.
By


PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting and crash in South Philadelphia that had officers searching two different scenes.

Philadelphia police were called to the 600 block of Winton Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting victim.



Officers took him to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

The victim was conscious and able to tell police he was in a vehicle, a Chrysler 300, when he got shot. It is not yet known if he was the driver or the passenger.

The vehicle crashed into two parked unoccupied cars at 4th and Jackson streets.

The victim told police he exited the vehicle and ran about four blocks to his home for help.

Police say the vehicle had a broken-out windshield, but there were no bullet holes.

Officers are looking into where exactly the shooting took place.

"We got some information it may have happened at 8th and Ritner which is about six blocks from where we found the Chrysler. But when police went (there), we did not find a crime scene," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Second Shooting & Crash



Philadelphia police are investigating another shooting that ended with a Honda riddled with bullets and crashed into a parked car.

Officers were called to the reports of shots fired just before 2 a.m. Friday on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street in Kensington.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that ended with a Honda riddled with bullets and crashed into a parked car.



But when officers arrived to the scene, whoever was in the wrecked car was gone.

They're checking area hospitals to see if he or she turned up there.
