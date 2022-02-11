Suspect wanted in multiple South Philadelphia bank robberies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The same South Philadelphia bank has been robbed four times so far this year and now the FBI and Philadelphia police are asking for help tracking down the suspect.Police said the robberies happened at the Prudential Bank on the 1700 block of South Broad Street on January 4, 18, 28 and February 9.Authorities released photos of the suspect, who they say is responsible for all of the robberies.Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.Anyone who recognized the suspect is asked to contact police.