15-year-old among 2 shot on basketball court in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting on the basketball court that left two people injured, including a 15-year-old boy in South Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Carpenter Street.
Police say the 15-year-old was shot in the head and an 18-year-old was shot in his left side.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital; however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
