15-year-old among 2 shot on basketball court in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting on the basketball court that left two people injured, including a 15-year-old boy in South Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Carpenter Street.

Police say the 15-year-old was shot in the head and an 18-year-old was shot in his left side.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital; however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. reports more than 4K new cases, Bucks Co. issues warning
Philly schools delay return of hybrid learning
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Mayfair
Trump campaign sues to block Pa. election result
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
Show More
Has Gritty met his match? Meet Grittney
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Gov. Murphy imposes new COVID-19 restrictions: Everything you should know
Driver shot, crashes into Lawndale property
Trump election challenges not same as 2000 Florida recount
More TOP STORIES News