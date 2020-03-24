Shopping

Philly grocery stores using pulley system to clean shopping carts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Stores are getting creative when it comes to protecting customers and keeping shopping carts sanitized during the coronavirus outbreak.

In Center City Philadelphia, South Square Market at 23rd and South streets built a contraption to disinfect shopping carts right outside its business.

A pulley system is used to hoist the carts into giant tubs of sanitizer where they're soaked.
Rittenhouse Market at 18th and Spruce streets is also using a similar system.

Grocery stores are considered essential businesses under both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia's stay-at-home orders.
