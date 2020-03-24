Philly grocery stores using pulley system to clean shopping carts

In Center City Philadelphia, South Square Market at 23rd and South streets built a contraption to disinfect shopping carts right outside its business.
A pulley system is used to hoist the carts into giant tubs of sanitizer where they're soaked.
Rittenhouse Market at 18th and Spruce streets is also using a similar system.
Grocery stores are considered essential businesses under both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia's stay-at-home orders.