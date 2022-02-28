south street

Bullet grazes man in the head during shooting along South Street

The scene is near the Acme grocery store and a block from the police precinct.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man drove himself to the hospital with a graze wound to the head after police said someone shot at his SUV along South Street Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near 10th and South streets outside the Acme grocery store.

At least 10 evidence markers were placed on the ground indicating the spots where shell cases landed.

The scene is a block from the police precinct on South Street.

Investigators said the victim was able to drive himself to Jefferson Univesity Hospital after a bullet grazed his head during the shooting. His condition has not been released.

The victim's SUV was riddled with bullet holes, one of which was in the driver's side window.

Police are working to determine exactly what led to the shooting.

Investigators are looking into several possible motives, including road rage or an attempted carjacking.

