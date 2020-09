EDGEMOOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- All lanes of Interstate 495 have reopened in Edgemoor, Delaware following a tractor-trailer crash and fuel spill, police said.The crash, which happened at about 10:50 a.m., closed all southbound lanes of I-495 in the area of Edgemoor Road. The lanes reopened before 2 p.m.Police have not said what caused the crash.