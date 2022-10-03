Woman killed, man critically injured in Southwest Philadelphia double shooting

The woman was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Both victims were found on the second-floor of the home with gunshot wounds, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a double shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to police, a 48-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a second-floor hallway of a home on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace at about 5:15 a.m. Monday.

The woman was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A 50-year-old man was found in a second-floor bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and an injury to the left eye.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Two guns were recovered, but no arrests have been made.