6 injured, including child, in 3-vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia

Officials say two vehicles collided at the intersection then hit a third.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six people including a 2-year-old child have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 63rd Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.



Officials say two vehicles collided at that intersection then hit a third.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found some of the victims were trapped.

Everyone was removed from the wreckage.



Police say most of the victims sustained head and neck injuries.

The 2-year-old child suffered bruises.

All six victims were taken to area hospitals in stable conditions.

Police remained on the scene to investigate. Delays are expected in the area.

