6 injured, including child, in 3-vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six people including a 2-year-old child have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 63rd Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.Officials say two vehicles collided at that intersection then hit a third.When crews arrived at the scene, they found some of the victims were trapped.Everyone was removed from the wreckage.Police say most of the victims sustained head and neck injuries.The 2-year-old child suffered bruises.All six victims were taken to area hospitals in stable conditions.Police remained on the scene to investigate. Delays are expected in the area.