Man dead, woman critical after double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are looking for a break in a double shooting.

A man and woman were shot overnight in Southwest Philadelphia, on South 55th near Malcolm Street.

The man died. The woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck.

Police have talked to witnesses.

So far, no word if they have a suspect or a motive.