Double shooting leaves 1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia, 14 shots fired

Police say the suspect continued to fire as he ran from the scene.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman fired 14 shots, striking two people in a deadly incident in Southwest Philadelphia Street.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday at 57th Street and Elmwood Avenue.

Police say a 51-year-old man, who was the target of the gunman, was shot and killed.

Investigators don't know yet if the other victim, a 36-year-old man, was also targeted or was an innocent bystander.

The 36-year-old was listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Police say as the suspect ran away from the scene he fired more shots, but nobody else was hit.

The search for the gunman continues. Investigators say surveillance cameras did capture the shooting.

