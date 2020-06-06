Firefighter injured battling Southwest Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A firefighter was injured battling a fire at a corner store in Southwest Philadelphia.
The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Friday at South 64th Street and Greenway Avenue.
The firefighter suffered second-degree burns to his hand.
He's expected to make a full recovery.
Officials said a man and woman who lived in an upstairs apartment escaped safely.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
