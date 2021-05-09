2 injured in double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 injured in double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 37-year-old man had emergency surgery overnight following a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

Action News captured the scene outside the emergency room when a man and woman were brought in for gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they were leaving a tavern when gunfire erupted on the 5400 block of Woodland Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The man suffered four gunshot wounds, one to the chest and three to the groin. He is listed in critical condition.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and is listed in stable condition.

No word on if any arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiashootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News