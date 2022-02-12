WEATHER ALERT
man killed
Police investigate shooting that left 1 man dead inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia
Investigators have not released a motive.
WPVI
By
6abc Digital Staff
More Videos
Police investigate shooting that left 1 man dead Southwest Philly
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the suspected gunman who shot and killed a man sitting in his car in Southwest Philadelphia.
Gunshots rang out Saturday just after midnight along 60th Street and Woodland Avenue.
Police say they located the 32-year-old victim in his vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have not released a motive.
