man killed

Police investigate shooting that left 1 man dead inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia

Investigators have not released a motive.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate shooting that left 1 man dead Southwest Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the suspected gunman who shot and killed a man sitting in his car in Southwest Philadelphia.

Gunshots rang out Saturday just after midnight along 60th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Police say they located the 32-year-old victim in his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released a motive.

MORE TOP STORIES:





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiagun violenceshootingman killed
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
3rd man arrested for Thanksgiving Day homicide in Norristown
Authorities announce charges in death of man, dog in NJ
Federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Millionaire and murderer Robert Durst has died, attorney says
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: From Sixties to Snow Overnight
Several thousand dollars, car stolen during home invasion
Officials hold vigil to remember Philly police officer killed in 2009
Officials investigate police-involved shooting in Trenton, NJ
Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in
Suspect gets away with money, Rolex watches in armed robbery
SWAT officer struck in bulletproof vest in North Philly shooting
Show More
Police identify man found beheading ex-girlfriend in Delaware County
Police: Gopuff driver shot multiple times in South Philly
Local leaders hold monthly gun buyback event in South Philly
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine
Family holds vigil for 19-year-old gunned down in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News