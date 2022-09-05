Innocent victim wounded during gang-related hit in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say an innocent victim was wounded during a gang-related hit in Southwest Philadelphia.
According to investigators, a group of young people pulled up in a car at Gross Street and Elmwood Avenue and fired eight shots just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
A bullet went into a car and hit a driver in the back as he was waiting for a red light. Police say he was an unintended target.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The intended target, a younger man, suffered a graze wound under his arm while sitting in a separate car that was stopped at the light.
He was questioned.
No arrests have been made.