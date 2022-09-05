Innocent victim wounded during gang-related hit in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

A bullet went into a car and hit a driver in the back as he was waiting for a red light. Police say he was an unintended target.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say an innocent victim was wounded during a gang-related hit in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to investigators, a group of young people pulled up in a car at Gross Street and Elmwood Avenue and fired eight shots just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A bullet went into a car and hit a driver in the back as he was waiting for a red light. Police say he was an unintended target.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The intended target, a younger man, suffered a graze wound under his arm while sitting in a separate car that was stopped at the light.

He was questioned.

No arrests have been made.