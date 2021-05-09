Police: Woman robbed, stabbed 66-year-old man in SW Philly

Police: Woman robbed, stabbed 66-year-old man in SW Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the woman who robbed and stabbed a 66-year-old man in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around midnight Sunday in the 1800 block of South 68th Street.

Police say the woman stole $40 from the man, then stabbed him multiple times in the face and upper body.

He remains in critical condition.

There was no immediate word on the suspect's identity.

Contact police if you have any information.
