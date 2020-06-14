Shooting leaves one man dead, another in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting Sunday that left one man dead, and another in critical condition in the city's Southwest section.The shooting happened around 3 p.m. along the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue.According to police, shots rang out at that location hitting the two victims.The first victim, a man in his 20's was shot in the chest. Police rushed him to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The second victim was a 64-year-old man who was shot in the back. Police also rushed him to Presbyterian Hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.No arrests have been made at this time.