SpaceX prototype rocket captured exploding during test

BOCA CHICA, Texas -- While the world awaits Saturday's launch of the Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon, another SpaceX rocket prototype being tested exploded, NASA confirmed.SpaceX completed a routine fifth static fire test of the Starship SN4 rocket on Friday afternoon at its Boca Chica facility in Texas. NASA officials said after about a minute, there was an uncontrolled leak, and the rocket exploded.Video captured at the time of the explosion shows smoke billowing from the rocket, and then, the rocket suddenly bursts into massive flames.Sound from the video can be heard, "Whoa! Rest in peace, SN4. That was not nominal. It's gone."The vessel was supposed to eventually replace Falcon 9, but it wasn't as far along as Falcon 9, officials said. The Falcon 9 ship being used for Saturday's test flight has had 85 successful launches over the last 10 years, but this will be the first time it will carry astronauts.Officials said tests like this are done to ensure the safety of astronauts on future flights.The SpaceX Falcon 9 will launch on Saturday from Kennedy Space Station in Florida to the International Space Station after the initial launch on Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather.