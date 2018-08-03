Sparks fly after firework thrown at bar patio

A woman was injured after someone threw a lit firework onto the patio of a bar in Asheville, North Carolina.Police released surveillance video of the incident that happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Rankin Vault Cocktail Lounge.Sparks went flying as the patrons who were enjoying the open air space tried to take cover.Police say the mortar was tossed onto the patio from a passing car. They are searching for the people who were in that vehicle.------