Sparrow's Gourmet Snacks in Haddonfield puts gluten-free and nut-free foods forward

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Sparrow's Gourmet Snacks opened its Haddonfield shop this summer.

The space is filled with gluten-free and nut-free snacks the owners describe as clean ingredients, highlighted by a wall of popcorn, which is the family specialty.

The idea dates back to Ryan Sparrow's youth making popcorn to put himself through college. Now, he runs the business with his three daughters.

The store features special flavors like the Philly Pop, Buffalo Blue Cheese, or Truffle Parm.

There is a working kitchen with gluten-free pretzel bites, a pretzel stuffed with cheese steak or corn dogs.

The space is complete with a patio for hanging out and a market featuring allergen-friendly items.

Popcorn is made fresh in the store and Fairy Floss, the original name for cotton candy, is whimsically formed for customers.

Sparrow's also has a stand at the Reading Terminal Market.

Sparrow's Gourmet Snacks | Facebook | Instagram

10 Mechanic Street, Haddonfield, NJ