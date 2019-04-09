National Response Team of the ATF to assist in Port Richmond warehouse blaze investigation

PHILADELPHIA -- The National Response Team of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with members of the ATF Philadelphia Arson and Explosives Task Force have been activated to assist with the investigation into the 4-alarm warehouse fire in Port Richmond.The call came in around 7:21 p.m. Sunday. The fire broke out at theThrifty Irishman Thrift Store located at 2226 East Butler and Sepviva streets.The fire quickly progressed to four alarms and completely destroyed the building, causing an estimated $1.8 million dollars in damage.Investigators from the ATF Arson and Explosives Task Force, consisting of ATF, Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office, and Philadelphia Police Department personnel, responded to conduct the fire investigation.On Monday, an NRT member from the Philadelphia Field Division responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.After conducting an assessment of the fire scene, considering the size of the building, amount of fire damage and safety concerns, the NRT was requested to assist with the origin and cause investigation.ATF's ongoing investigation is being coordinated with the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office, and the Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments."ATF is committed to working with our partners at the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office and the Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments by adding our expertise and resources to the investigation", said Special Agent in Charge Donald Robinson, ATF Philadelphia Field Division.Anyone with information regarding this fire should call the ATF Philadelphia Field Office at, ATF 24/7 hotline at