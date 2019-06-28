Special Victims Unit investigating robberies in Kensington section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigating a pattern of robberies in the city's Kensington section.Investigators say the robberies happened between June 2 and 10 on the 2500 block of Jasper Street.They say in each incident, a man approached female victims and offered money to participate in sexual acts.After the acts, they say he choked the victims and took the money back.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.