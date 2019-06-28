Special Victims Unit investigating robberies in Kensington section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigating a pattern of robberies in the city's Kensington section.

Investigators say the robberies happened between June 2 and 10 on the 2500 block of Jasper Street.

They say in each incident, a man approached female victims and offered money to participate in sexual acts.

After the acts, they say he choked the victims and took the money back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphiladelphia newsrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after shooting outside district court in Delaware Co.
Police seek man who vandalized Holocaust Memorial pillars
LIVE: 1 in custody amid search for missing SoCal student MacKenzie Lueck
AccuWeather: Hot, Humidity Rising Today
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
25 shots fired into crowd in Point Breeze
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
Show More
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital ordered to 'cease and desist' closure plans
Police: 'Goodie bag' doctor from Montco charged with fraud
Mom accused of killing 2-year-old twins due in court
Husband of missing mom ordered to stay away from girlfriend
Police have person of interest in case of missing SoCal student
More TOP STORIES News