Speeding suspect taken into custody after leading authorities on pursuit in Southern California

EMBED <>More Videos

Female suspect arrested after dangerous pursuit on 405 FWY

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- A female suspect was taken into custody after leading California Highway Patrol on a pursuit Monday morning across Los Angeles and Orange County.

The chase began around 6 a.m. PST in the Inglewood area as the suspect's vehicle quickly topped speeds of 100 mph.

At one point, the driver appeared to clip another driver on the 405 Freeway, which had light traffic during the morning rush hour.

The pursuit winded into Orange County around 6:45 a.m. PST as the suspect continued to drive erratically at high speeds.

The suspect drove over a spike strip deployed by highway patrol officers, and shortly after, the tire on the suspect's driver's side came off.

The woman continued to drive on the rim for several miles before exiting the freeway onto surface streets in the Laguna Hills area.

The driver swerved into oncoming traffic at about 7 a.m. and authorities conducted a PIT maneuver to boxed in the suspect's vehicle.

After several minutes, the woman was taken into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiapolice chasecrimeu.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Major announcement' on NJ COVID restrictions today
Phillies: Hoskins' homer taken away; 2 fan catches you must see
New mom didn't know she was expecting when she gave birth on flight
Good Samaritan jumps into water, saves infant who fell out of a car
Verizon selling Yahoo and AOL in $5B deal
Tips for purchasing Mother's Day gifts
AccuWeather: Warm, unsettled next three days
Show More
5 children, 2 adults injured in I-295 crash in Mt. Laurel
NC couple finds missing jewelry in landfill
Suspect stabs brother, another man; grandmother found dead inside home
1 dead, 3 injured in Wissinoming shooting
Marvel Studios previews upcoming films in new video
More TOP STORIES News