Meet Trey Brown, a 15-year-old fashion entrepreneur

PHILADELPHIA -- When Trey Brown was 12, he spent half of his birthday money on video games and the other half on t-shirts that he customized and resold for a profit.

That was just a few years ago, and now the enterprising teen has stores in two malls, plus an online store that carries his clothing brand, Spergo - a combination of the words 'sports', 'heroes', and 'go-getters'.

Spergo | Instagram
King of Prussia Mall

160 N Gulph Road #1018, King of Prussia, PA 19406
267-541-2581
