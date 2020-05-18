Community & Events

Businesswoman pivot to mask-making to aid community, responders during COVID-19

By Bethany Owings
Masks are in high demand and at times, hard to find, despite being and required in most places of business.

We check in on two local mask makers - whose livelihoods have been directly affected by COV-ID 19, to see how they have pivoted from their normal jobs to help meet the demand, and help our essentials workers in the process.

Tina Dixon Spence, the founder of Buddha Babe, an eco-friendly luxury nursery brand, turned to mask-making when her business came to a halt as a result of COVID-19. For every mask Buddha Babe sells, the company donates one to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.


Buddha Babe | Facebook | Instagram

Jen Yothers lost her job as a bartender, like so many others in the food and beverage industry.

She is using her crafty background to make masks for frontline workers, specifically nurses, who need the protection the most.

She's bringing joy with her patterns - like her sports-themed versions - Phillies and Gritty, and kid-friendly Disney varieties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsface maskfyi phillycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Murphy allows more activities to resume; details reopening plan
Supporters gather as N.J. gym reopens despite shutdown order
Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus
Some restaurants re-open while others close their doors for good
'It feels surreal': NJ doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie
Pa. reports 87 additional coronavirus deaths Monday
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Show More
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Last day to register to vote in Pa.
1 dead, 1 injured in fire in Port Richmond
Man, unborn child killed in crash; suspected DUI driver charged with murder
More TOP STORIES News