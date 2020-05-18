Businesswoman pivot to mask-making to aid community, responders during COVID-19

Masks are in high demand and at times, hard to find, despite being and required in most places of business.We check in on two local mask makers - whose livelihoods have been directly affected by COV-ID 19, to see how they have pivoted from their normal jobs to help meet the demand, and help our essentials workers in the process.Tina Dixon Spence, the founder of Buddha Babe, an eco-friendly luxury nursery brand, turned to mask-making when her business came to a halt as a result of COVID-19. For every mask Buddha Babe sells, the company donates one to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.Jen Yothers lost her job as a bartender, like so many others in the food and beverage industry.She is using her crafty background to make masks for frontline workers, specifically nurses, who need the protection the most.She's bringing joy with her patterns - like her sports-themed versions - Phillies and Gritty, and kid-friendly Disney varieties.