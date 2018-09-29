STRATH HAVEN, Pa. (WPVI) --Police say one person is in custody after a fight broke at a high school football game in Wallingford, Delaware County.
It happened after 9 p.m. Friday at the Strath Haven High School in the 200 block of South Providence Road.
The school was hosting a game against Radnor High. Several police officers were called to assist.
There were serious injuries.
The game ended with Radnor winning 23-21.
Police have not said what caused the fight.
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps