103-year-old fan honored by Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A 103-year-old fan was honored by the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday.
Catalina Roland has been a Phillies fan since she came to the region in 1955.
Originally from Puerto Rico, Roland served as a nurse, treating soldiers during the Korean War.
She came to Philadelphia to raise her family, and instantly became a Phillies fan.
The 103-year-old says she never misses a game.
Her daughter Judy joined her mother on the field to celebrate.
