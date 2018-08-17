PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

103-year-old fan honored by Phillies

Phillies honor 103-year-old fan.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 103-year-old fan was honored by the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday.

Catalina Roland has been a Phillies fan since she came to the region in 1955.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Roland served as a nurse, treating soldiers during the Korean War.

She came to Philadelphia to raise her family, and instantly became a Phillies fan.

The 103-year-old says she never misses a game.

Her daughter Judy joined her mother on the field to celebrate.

