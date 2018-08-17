103-year-old fan honored by Phillies

A 103-year-old fan was honored by the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday.Catalina Roland has been a Phillies fan since she came to the region in 1955.Originally from Puerto Rico, Roland served as a nurse, treating soldiers during the Korean War.She came to Philadelphia to raise her family, and instantly became a Phillies fan.The 103-year-old says she never misses a game.Her daughter Judy joined her mother on the field to celebrate.------