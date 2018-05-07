PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

16th anniversary of Allen Iverson's practice rant

Allen Iverson speaks during a press conference on May 7, 2002. (ESPN)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
On May 7, 2002, Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson delivered one of his most memorable answers when asked about his practice habits.

Since then, his response has become part of Philadelphia sports legend.

Sixteen years later, we are still talking about practice.


Here is ESPN's transcript of this press conference:

"We sittin' in here, I'm supposed to be the franchise player, and we in here talkin' about practice. I mean listen, we talkin' 'bout practice. Not a game, not a game, not a game. We talkin' about practice. Not a game, not a, not a, not the game that I go out there and die for, and play every game like it's my last. Not the game. We talkin' bout practice, man. I mean how silly is that? We talkin' bout practice. I know I'm supposed to be there, I know I'm supposed to lead by example. I know that, and I'm not shovin' it aside, you know, like it don't mean anything. I know it's important, I do. I honestly do.

"But we talkin' bout practice, man. What are we talkin' about? Practice? We talkin' about practice, man. [Reporters laughing] We talk -- we talkin' bout practice. We talkin' bout practice! We ain't talkin' bout the game, we talkin' bout practice, man. When you come into the arena, and you see me play, you see me play, don't you? You see me give everything I got, right? But we talkin' bout practice right now. [Reporter: 'But it's an issue that your coach raised.'] We talkin' bout practice. Man look, I hear you, it's funny to me too. I mean, it's strange, it's strange to me too. But we talkin' bout practice, man. We not even talkin' bout the game, the actual game, when it matters. We talkin' bout practice."
-----
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
