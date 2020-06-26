2 doctors among Philadelphia Eagles 2020 cheerleading squad

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're not sure what football will look like this season, but the Philadelphia Eagles are still hoping to give fans plenty of reasons to cheer.They held virtual tryouts for their cheerleading squad, welcoming eight new members.Cristina Rosano just graduated from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, as a doctor of optometry and will trade in her lab coat for pom poms on Sundays."It's literally a dream come true," Rosano told Action News. "I grew up as a dancer, and I used to go to the Eagles games with my dad, watching the cheerleaders on the sideline always hoping I could be one of them. So when I tried out this year and kept getting through the cuts I was like, 'OMG it's happening its happening!'"It happened for Dr. Kyle Kammerle, too.A physical therapist and adjunct professor, he never could've imagined hanging up his stethoscope on the weekends for something like this."I honestly think the accessibility of it, being online, and being able to film yourself on your own time, is the only reason why I did it," Kammerle said.These two, can dance, and can also make a difference in the lives of their patients at the same time."I think a lot of times you silo people in boxes in their career," said Kyle. "We can be these analytical scientific people, in the medical field, but also have this awesome area of gray that is this creative, artistic side, doing something like dance, and that can co-exist."Cristina adds, "I want to prove to people, young boys and young girls that, you can do it all! Set out for higher education, a lawyer, a doctor, and then shoot for your dreams too, become an NFL cheerleader. Do it all! There's no ceiling!"