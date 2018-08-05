SPORTS

2008 Phillies championship team to be honored before game

2008 Phillies championship team to be honored before game. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on August 5, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's been ten years since the Phillies won the World Series, and Sunday that 2008 championship team is being honored.

It's all part of the Phillies Toyota alumni weekend.

The team who brought home the World Series victory will be honored at 1 p.m. Sunday before the Phillies game against the Miami Marlins.

More than two dozen members of the 2008 team will line up alongside numerous Phillies Hall of Famers and Wall of Famers to take part in the celebration.

The first pitch will be thrown out by Brad Lidge to Carlos Ruiz, and fans can expect some special messages from the 2008 World Series team.

So if you're headed to the game, be sure to get through the gates before 1 p.m. to enjoy the festivities and appearances from numerous Phillies legends.

