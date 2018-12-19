2008 Phillies reunite to celebrate Utley's 40th birthday

The Man turns 40 today.



Join us in wishing a very happy birthday to Chase Utley! 🎁🎂🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/KcQZpYSvjl — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) December 17, 2018

Members of the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies came together to celebrate Chase Utley's 40th birthday.Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, Brad Lidge, and Pat Burrell were among the World Series champions to join the 'Silver Fox' for his big day.Photos posted on social media of the celebration were taken at the El Dorado Golf and Beach Club in Mexico."Always great hanging with these guys. Love em. Happy B Day to the #Silverfox," Ryan Howard wrote.The Phillies were among many to wish Utley a happy birthday on Monday.Utley's wife Jennifer wrote on Instagram, "Happy 40th @chaseutley. I couldn't love you more and hope the next 40 years are as incredible as the first 40. Xoxoxo."Throughout the summer of 2019, the Phillies will celebrate the careers of Utley, Howard, and Jimmy Rollins with retirement ceremonies, the club announced last month.Rollins will lead off the festivities on Saturday, May 4, when the Phillies take on the Washington Nationals.On Friday, June 21, against the Miami Marlins, Utley will be honored for his 13 years with the Phillies.Howard's ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 14, when the Phillies host the Nationals.------