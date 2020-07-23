sports flash

2020 MLB Season Preview: Can Joe Girardi, Bryce Harper lead Phillies to World Series?

Despite new manager and roster upgrades, Phillies enter abbreviated 2020 season as an underdog in NL East.
By
Opening Day for the Philadelphia Phillies is Friday, and the team enters the abbreviated 2020 MLB season as underdogs behind defending World Series champs Washington and last year's NL East-winning Atlanta Braves.

But with just 60 games on the schedule and 16 teams going to the postseason, the Phillies could certainly surprise. Let us know if you think they have what it takes to win it all in this week's poll question.


Philadelphia underwent some massive offseason changes, none bigger than the hiring of Joe Girardi. The former Yankee player and manager brings championship pedigree to a roster brimming with talent, old and new.

Zack Wheeler joins Aaron Nola atop the rotation, while SS Didi Gregorius bolsters a stout lineup headlined by Bryce Harper (35 HRs in 2019) and Rhys Hoskins.

6abc Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers takes stock of the Phillies in this week's Sports Flash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia philliesmlbsports flash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
6abc SPORTS FLASH: What will happen as local teams return to action
6abc Sports Flash Weekly Webisodes
6abc Sports Flash Weekly Webisodes
SPORTS FLASH POLL: Are you buying the Flyers as contenders?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Dispute on Philly-bound flight leads to Puerto Rico airport brawl
U.S. health experts call for 2nd COVID-19 shutdown
Celebrities, politicians pay tribute to legendary TV icon Regis Philbin
2 dead following shooting in Cheltenham Township
South Jersey siblings give back to other kids during pandemic
Violent night across Philadelphia leaves 4 dead, others injured
Show More
Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Texas' Padre Island
Corrections officers charged in fatal shooting at NJ medical office
Former Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73
Eagles confirm all preseason games are canceled
Jewish group asks head of Philly NAACP to resign after anti-Semitic post
More TOP STORIES News